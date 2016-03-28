Isco plays down Juventus rumours

Real Madrid attacker Isco insisted he is happy in the Spanish capital amid rumours linking him with a move to Juventus.

Spain international Isco is reportedly a target for the Serie A champions, along with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani.

However, with two seasons remaining on his contract, Isco said he has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon.

"Will I go to Juve? I am very happy at Madrid," the 24-year-old told Cadena Cope.

"I want to see out the two years left on my contract."

Madrid face La Liga leaders Barcelona at Camp Nou on Saturday as they look to win their first away Clasico in the league since April 2012.

"We have to reclaim ourselves on Saturday against Barcelona after the bad image we gave ourselves at the Bernabeu [a 4-0 loss in November]," he said.

"I am ready for the Clasico. I haven't played much and I am not tired. To win at the Camp Nou would be a very large morale injection."

Isco added: "People should not forget about us. We are alive, and we have the team to win the Champions League."