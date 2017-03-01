Istanbul shows Gerrard can be 'great manager' – Cisse

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard proved he could become an excellent manager during the 2005 Champions League final, according to former team-mate Djibril Cisse.

Gerrard inspired his side to a remarkable come-from-behind win over AC Milan as they recovered from 3-0 down to win on penalties in Istanbul.

Now an academy coach at the club, Gerrard scored the first goal after half-time and won the penalty that led to Xabi Alonso's equaliser.

Cisse, who came off the bench late in the second half, said he could see then the former England captain could go into management.

"It's in his DNA, he was talking to us, trying to make us feel like we could give our best. I think he will be a great manager," he told the Mirror.

"I don't know if that's what he wants to do, but he's at the academy and it's a great start for him and I see him as a manager."

Liverpool had looked out of the game at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, before a stunning start to the second half dragged them back into the contest.

Cisse, who was at the club from 2004-07, said Gerrard had delivered a gutsy half-time speech.

"He gave the best captain's speech I ever heard in my career," he said.

"He asked everyone to leave, including Rafa [Benitez, manager], he just asked to be with the players. That's what gave us the power to go and win the game. You need to have some balls to do this."