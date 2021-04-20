It is not going to be an easy one - Mngqithi braced for tough AmaZulu test

After watching their hopes of defending the Nedbank Cup disappear over the weekend Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted that his team know they will have a fight on their hands when the face AmaZulu in league action on Wednesday.

The Brazilians suffered a 6-5 penalty shoot-out loss against TTM in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals over the weekend and will now face the difficult task of taking on high flying AmaZulu.

Usuthu are second on the log and will be looking to close the gap on DStv Premiership leaders Sundowns.

Speaking in the build-up Mngqithi admitted that his side know it won’t be easy.

‘We know what is going to happen in Durban, it is not going to be an easy one. We still have to fight,’ said Downs co-coach Mngqithi.

‘Our conditioning department is working very hard to make sure our players are in a good space to be able to come to the game against AmaZulu and deliver. Our players know they have a responsibility in all of these fixtures. We play these matches because of their success. They keep doing well and they must take the dose that comes with doing well.’