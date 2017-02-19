'It is my future at stake' – Isco could leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid playmaker Isco offered no guarantees over his future at the LaLiga giants, hinting he may have to make a move.

Isco, 24, took his chance for Madrid on Saturday, setting up both goals in a 2-0 victory over Espanyol at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain international was linked with a surprise move to Barcelona in January, while Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested.

Isco, whose contract expires in 2018 with talks put on hold until the end of the season, hinted he may yet have to leave Madrid.

"I'm calm. What worries me is to have minutes," he told beIN Sports. "A player's career is small.

"I'm happy here and would stay many more years."

provided a great throughball and produced a clinical finish to double our lead. GET IN!February 18, 2017

"From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision," Isco added. "It is my future at stake."

Isco has made just 11 LaLiga starts this campaign, while he has featured in the Champions League only once.