Italian legend eyes shock return to Serie A football aged 48

An Italian football iconic could once again grace the pitch

Serie A football could be preparing for the return of one of its prodigal sons.

Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro del Piero, Daniele De Rossi, are all names that hold weight within the Italian top-flight, having cemented their legacies across rich careers within the game.

But it isn't any of the above that have hinted at a comeback, with one 48-year-old having teased he may now once again lace up his boots for a second spell within the beautiful game.

Francesco Totti spent his entirer career with AS Roma

Roma legend Francesco Totti has hinted that he has held conversations with multiple Serie A clubs regarding a step out of retirement.

Totti, 48, hung up his boots back in 2017, after a career that spanned 24 years at the Stadio Olimpico. He won the Serie A title in 2000/01 and also has two Coppa Italia titles under his belt.

Totti is widely considered one of the best Italian players of all time

“There were Serie A teams that called me,” he said during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “I admit that they made me think a little, a little crazy. It would be difficult, but in life you never say never.

"There are players who have played many years after the end of their career. It also depends on where you play, with all due respect, but if I were to return to Serie A I would have to train really well.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With the level of today’s Serie A, I could easily have my say on the pitch. I’d be ready in two to three months,” he added. “I’m still playing at 48. Half an hour, twenty minutes.”

Totti didn't divulge any further into the names of the clubs that had approached him, but in typical fashion, he did state he would never wear the jersey of one side in particular.

Why Arsenal Want Riccardo Calafiori So Badly

“Lazio? I wouldn’t have even considered it,” he said. “That’s just talk, it’s a joke. If I had to do something crazy, I’d do it in Italy, not abroad.

“When you turn the page you never know what awaits you. Maybe that’s also why I’ve had that thing inside me. It’s true that there’s a beginning and an end to everything. A 10 in Italy? There isn’t one, I could come back.”