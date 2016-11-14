Italy to check on Candreva and Eder fitness

Italy will check on the fitness of Inter duo Antonio Candreva and Eder ahead of Tuesday's friendly against world champions Germany.

The two teams meet at San Siro on Tuesday after the Azzurri won 4-0 at Liechtenstein in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

It is the second high-profile friendly for head coach Giampiero Ventura after he oversaw a 3-1 home defeat to France in his first game at the helm after replacing Antonio Conte.

Ventura stressed the result would not be the most important aspect, but recognised the importance of the fixture as he discussed his selection dilemmas, which include fitness doubts Candreva and Eder.

"We will play with those who give us the best guarantees – it is not a game among friends," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"If we go with a three-man defence, then obviously we will change some players.

"There are still many details to verify. We have to check the condition of some players like Candreva and Eder for example, who have small physical problems.

"Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi and Simone Zaza all have solid chances to play. There is still some training to do before we decide what happens. Andrea Belotti will play.

"All the players here deserve to wear the shirt. There won't be big changes but rotation where it is suitable.

"Italy v Germany a fascinating fixture but it's still a friendly so trying new things is what matters."

Candreva scored in the win in Liechtenstein, while Eder came on as a second-half substitute.