Italy is Lavezzi's preferred destination - agent

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is keen on a return to Italy, according to his agent Alejandro Mazzoni.

The Argentina international has been in the French capital since 2012 after a €26million move from Serie A outfit Napoli.

And with his contract set to expire in June, clubs are lining up to sign the 30-year-old on a free transfer.

"Inter and Juventus? We don't know anything yet, but it could all happen very quickly," Mazzoni told Le10Sports in France.

"Italy is his preferred destination, but there is absolutely no hurry.

"The interest of big clubs is normal when they can get a player like Lavezzi for free."