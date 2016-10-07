Italy made most of extra life - Lopetegui

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui lamented his side's failure to put Italy away in their 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying.

A second-half goal from Vitolo put the visitors on track in Turin, but they conceded a late Daniele De Rossi penalty on Thursday.

Lopetegui said it was a characteristic comeback by Italy, particularly after his team were unable to find a second goal.

"I think we've had our chance to get the game," he told a news conference.

"But they are Italy, if you don't knock them down, it's like in the movies, at the end they get up and they are able to have an extra life.

"They have a great team, great players."

Vitolo's goal after Gianluigi Buffon's error gave Spain their lead, but Sergio Ramos' foul on Eder in the area in the second half provided De Rossi with the opportunity to level from 12 yards.

Ramos was one of five Spain players to pick up a yellow card and Lopetegui felt that played a part in the result.

"We have been conditioned by our yellow cards, for this reason maybe we couldn't move a step forward," he said.

"And for that reason they got more energy in the game and we lost possession which we could have avoided.

"But overall, our team has played a great game and we got a point. Now we need to recover well and to think about the match against Albania."

Albania top Group G on six points, two clear of Spain and Italy.