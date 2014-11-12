Italy's Verratti sidelined by adductor injury

The 22-year-old, who has 10 caps, had been unable to train with the national side after being called up last week and the Italian Football Fedration (FIGC) confirmed on Tuesday that he had been sent home for treatment.

"This morning the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will return to France to continue physiotherapy on his injured left adductor muscle, which prevented him from training on Monday," said a statement from the FIGC.

Verratti is now set to miss Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Croatia and the friendly versus Albania two days later.

Antonio Conte's side have won their opening three Group H matches but trail Croatia on goal difference.