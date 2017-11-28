It's about time me and Mahrez both scored! - Vardy revels in Foxes downing Spurs

Jamie Vardy says it was "about time" he and Riyad Mahrez were on the scoresheet in the same game as Leicester City secured a fine 2-1 win over Tottenham.

The Foxes earned a first Premier League win over Spurs at the King Power Stadium with Vardy setting the tone with a stunning lobbed finish on the stretch.

Mahrez was not to be outdone and produced a ferocious finish from outside the area at the end of a fine solo run to double Leicester's lead just before half-time, marking the first time since March he and Vardy scored in the same game.

Harry Kane netted his 11th goal against Leicester as Spurs produced a late onslaught, but Claude Puel's men held on to secure the three points.

"It is about time me and Mahrez both got on the scoresheet in the same game!" Vardy told BBC Sport.

"To get the win is a bonus."

Leicester's hearts were firmly in their mouths when Danny Rose was denied a last-gasp penalty after believing he was felled by Wilfred Ndidi, and Vardy was relieved that the whistle was not blown.

"It would have been heart-breaking, you couldn't see it from the bench [Vardy was substituted], their bench didn't react and the referee didn't give it," he added.

"Things are going good. The manager says we are still a work in progress and we agree with that.

"We just have to keep working hard for him. We look forward to Burnley on Saturday."