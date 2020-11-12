It's all about team shape, organisation - Hunt on Chiefs' work-ons in Fifa break

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admits his side need to work on their team shape and organisation, but says it's near on impossible to do so during the international break with so many first-team players away.

The Glamour Boys have had a turbulent start under Hunt as they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day of the DStv Premiership, followed up by a devastating 5-0 aggregate loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Now, with the team out of action for a couple of weeks as players disperse on an international break, Hunt wants to work on the team’s structure but admits it's tough with so many players away.

'It’s exactly what happened to be in the first international break – people said we had three-and-a-half weeks to work, but really I had one and a half. There were so many away,' Hunt told the media when asked about the brief recess.

'We are going to have, and I stand to be corrected, eight away. What really can you do in terms of team organisation? For me, it’s all about team shape and organisation, so there’s not much you can do the next two weeks.'

Reeve Frosler had been called up to the Bafana Bafana team that will face Sao Tome Principe over two rounds this month, but he has since been withdrawn following an ankle injury that has ruled him out of action for eight weeks.

It reduces the number of Chiefs players on international duty to five.

'You are going to get the players back three or four days before the next game. So, it’s a difficult situation. We’ve got a friendly organised and things like that, but that is mainly for guys who need game time. You can’t do much in terms of working on team dynamics with eight players away,' explained Hunt.

Chiefs will travel to Golden Arrows on 21 November for a DStv Premiership fixture on the return from the international break.