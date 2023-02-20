"It's Arsenal's title to lose" – Patrick Vieira backs the Gunners to pip Man City to the Premier League title

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira knows a thing or two about winning the Premier League title with Arsenal. Across a nine-year playing spell in North London, the towering Frenchman led the Gunners to three top-flight titles, including one unbeaten campaign, during one of the club's most successful eras.

Now the former midfielder is backing the Gunners to end their 19-year wait for the title, by pipping reigning champions Manchester City to first place this term.

“I think the Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose, to be honest with you,” Vieira told William Hill. “I think Arsenal did really well against Aston Villa on Saturday, to bounce back with that 4-2 win at Villa Park. They are just in a really good place at the moment, with a lot of confidence."

Yet Vieira, whose Arsenal sides often faced stiff competition from Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United during one of the Premier League's most fiery eras, did warn that Man City will not give up their crown easily.

“I still believe Manchester City will chase Arsenal until the very last day of the Premier League season," said a player who also represented the Citizens at the tail end of a glittering career." But I think it’s Arsenal’s title to lose.”

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table by two, with a game in hand. They face Leicester at the King Power Stadium this Saturday.