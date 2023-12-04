It's coming home? Supercomputer predicts the percentage chance England have of winning Euro 2024

England have cause for optimism heading into Euro 2024 and a supercomputer has named them favourites to win the tournament, with a 31.6% chance of success.

The Three Lions cruised through qualifying, finishing top of their group, six points clear of Italy and Ukraine.

They have performed well in tournaments since Gareth Southgate took charge, even reaching the final of the last Euros.

England are keen to go a step further this time and end a long wait for silverware that stretches back to 1966.

According to KingCasinoBonus’ Supercomputer, that drought could finally be coming to an end next summer.

Following the draw for the group stages on Saturday, their data analysts crunched the numbers to work out every country's odds of success.

England emerged as the leading contenders at 31.6%, closely followed by France, who reached last year's World Cup final, at 29.6%.

Beyond that, Germany are given a 12.9% chance of winning on home soil, with Spain and Portugal joint-fourth favourites at 9.7%.

Although Scotland impressed in qualifying for the tournament, they now face Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in a tough group.

Their odds of progressing to the round of 16 came out at 53.1% but they're considered highly unlikely to make it any further.

