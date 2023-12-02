Euro 2024 draw interrupted by sexual noises in porn prank like the one heard during Wolves vs Liverpool as Dan Jarvis claims responsibility for viral stunt again

Saturday's Euro 2024 draw was interrupted by sexual noises in a porn prank similar to the one which disrupted BBC coverage of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Wolves earlier this year.

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva and Denmark legend Michael Laudrup were surprised and viewers were left stunned as the noises started up in the middle of the draw in Hamburg.

The prank was identical to the one which was heard during the BBC's FA Cup broadcast in January, leaving Gary Lineker red-faced in the middle of the channel's live coverage of Liverpool versus Wolves.

Prankster Dan Jarvis took responsibility for that stunt and appeared to admit to this latest episode.

"Pranking UEFA euro 2024 Draw with sex noise," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jarvis' post included a video in which he can be heard laughing while the noises are audible on the television.

And at the beginning of the video, he also reveals he is in Hamburg, where the draw was taking place.

England were drawn in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia. Meanwhile, Scotland will face Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group B.

Check out the draw in full here.

