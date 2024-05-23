‘It’s never OK to miss a penalty at a major tournament, but someone has to and at Euro 2004 it was me. I was able to move past it – it doesn’t haunt me’: Darius Vassell reflects on quarter-final miss, two decades on

By
Contributions from
published

Former England forward Darius Vassell missed the vital spot kick against Portugal at Euro 2004

Darius Vassell of England has his penalty saved by goalkeeper Ricardo of Portugal during the UEFA Euro 2004 Quarter Final match between Portugal and England at the Luz Stadium on June 24, 2004 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England have never had a good relationship with the penalty shootout.

Starting with a defeat to Germany at Italia 90, the Three Lions have had to endure 10 tournament shootouts during their history, triumphing just three times. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from