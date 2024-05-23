‘It’s never OK to miss a penalty at a major tournament, but someone has to and at Euro 2004 it was me. I was able to move past it – it doesn’t haunt me’: Darius Vassell reflects on quarter-final miss, two decades on

England have never had a good relationship with the penalty shootout.

Starting with a defeat to Germany at Italia 90, the Three Lions have had to endure 10 tournament shootouts during their history, triumphing just three times.

That means seven players have the unwanted tag of missing a decisive penalty that as led to a tournament exit on their CV.

Helder Postiga celebrates with Ricardo after Portugal's penalty shootout win over England in the Euro 2004 quarter-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of these players is former Aston Villa and Manchester City forward Darius Vassell, who saw his penalty against Portugal in the Euro 2004 quarter-finals saved by Ricardo, who then duly scored a winner himself.

FourFourTwo caught up with the former Three Lions striker 20 years on, with Vassell remaining philosophical about what happened on that summer day in Lisbon.

“It was up to us to make sure the game didn’t go to penalties,” he tells us. “It’s never OK to miss, but it has to be the final outcome for somebody. Unfortunately, on that occasion, it was me. I was able to move past that heartbreak.

“I was supported by the team and everything in place at the FA at the time. It isn’t something that haunts me, but as a coach now, helping the younger players to deal with those moments, I think I could have been better prepared as a penalty taker.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson during his time as England boss

That would prove to be Vassell’s 22nd and final appearance for England, but he was able to link up against former Three Lions boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at both Manchester City and Leicester City.

“I think it was that reliability,” the 43-year-old tells us when asked what the Swede liked about him.

“I was willing to share in the out-of-possession work and be a threat, too. He told me to keep doing that and not over-complicate things – just play my natural game.

“He would tell you when you weren’t hitting those targets, but he was a gentleman and would let you know in good time if you were going to be out of the team, while putting you in when you deserved it. The players respected him for that fairness.”

