Gary Neville intrigued by Gareth Southgate's uncharacteristic 'dream midfield' selection

By
published

Gary Neville gave his thoughts on Southgate's England line-up, as he takes a fleet of attack-minded midfielders to Germany for Euro 2024

Declan Rice of England talks with Kobbie Mainoo during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville believes that Gareth Southgate has painted himself into a bit of a corner with his England midfield selection for this summer's Euros – but in a way that will please many Three Lions fans.

Some England supporters have been crying out for Southgate to go more attacking with his selections in the middle of the park for years, which does sort of raise the question of who is supposed to do the actual defending part of the job, but dream selections are not always based on reality.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.