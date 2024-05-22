Jamie Carragher calls for Gareth Southgate sack if England don't win Euro 2024

By
published

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes the Three Lions boss would have no excuse for failing to lift the trophy

Jamie Carragher Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 England fc
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes England’s Euro 2024 campaign can only be considered a success if the Three Lions win the whole thing this summer – and that Gareth Southgate should be replaced if they don’t.

England boast one of the richest arrays of attacking talents at this summer’s tournament, including Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka – to the extent that some very talented players will be expecting to play back-up roles this summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.