Jamie Carragher calls for Gareth Southgate sack if England don't win Euro 2024

Jamie Carragher believes England’s Euro 2024 campaign can only be considered a success if the Three Lions win the whole thing this summer – and that Gareth Southgate should be replaced if they don’t.

England boast one of the richest arrays of attacking talents at this summer’s tournament, including Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka – to the extent that some very talented players will be expecting to play back-up roles this summer.

There are still question marks in other areas of the pitch, particularly at the back, but former Liverpool and England defender Carragher still has the highest expectations for England when they make the trip to Germany next month.

Jamie Carragher sets an ultimatum for Gareth Southgate

Carragher has high expecatations for the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Carragher said: “The feeling going into the tournament is that if we don’t win, we need to change the manager because we’ve got the players.

“The best player of the year in Germany is Harry Kane, the best player in England is Phil Foden, and the best player in Spain is Jude Bellingham.”

England will warm up for Euro 2024 with friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland before taking on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage.

Southgate led his side to the final at the last edition of the Euros, but lost out to Italy on a penalty shootout at Wembley after sharing a 1-1 draw.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England also reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but lost to Croatia after extra time. France eliminated England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Carragher thinks Southgate has to succeed (Image credit: Getty Images)

More England stories

Jordan Henderson has missed out on an England first with his omission from the 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate's 5 biggest omissions from his provisional England Euro 2024 squad

England squad for Euro 2024 announced - with Gareth Southgate making some controversial decisions