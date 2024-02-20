'It's the right challenge for me': Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith on how his leftfield MLS move came about

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has explained that his family played a huge role in his decision to move to MLS this season, despite the appointment coming as a surprise to many.

North Carolina side Charlotte FC appointed Smith in December 2023, despite the Englishman having no prior experience of working in MLS. Half-a-year earlier he had just been relegated from the Premier League with Leicester City, and left waiting for his next opportunity.

While plenty were shocked to see him head to America, having spent 12 years working in England at Walsall, Brentford, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City, Smith explains that the opportunity came about at the perfect time for him and his family.

Smith is excited to get going with Charlotte (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was asked whether I wanted to join the process to become head coach here – I’d met the directors before, when I came to watch a Charlotte game about 18 months ago," Smith tells FourFourTwo.

"When I joined the process for the job, I thought about it and asked questions to people I know who coach and play in MLS. I also spoke to my family, because it’s not just a big move for me, but also for them as well.

"Fortunately, I’ve got a son who’s been playing out in the Carolinas for the last six years, so that obviously helped our decision. We’ve had vacations here over the last six years because of that, so we know it fairly well.

"I really liked what I’d heard about the club, then when I visited the facilities I was impressed with them. I thought it was going to be the right challenge for me at this time."

Smith's most-recent Premier League job culminated in relegation with Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Smith hasn't taken charge of a competitive first team match with Charlotte yet, question marks were raised over his ambition to rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential Premier League return in the future. The 52-year-old, though, was quick to squash any sort of indication.

"My focus right now is, and always has been, whichever club I’m managing at and going through as many lessons as I can to become a better manager," he explains.

"I’ll give everything here at Charlotte, so that’s where my concentration and focus will be."

