'It drives me crazy' – Gary Neville on what annoyed him in Manchester United win at Aston Villa

Gary Neville was left frustrated by one aspect of Manchester United's play during the Red Devils' 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

United claimed all three points at Villa Park thanks to a late winner from Scott McTominay, having earlier taken the lead through Rasmus Hojlund.

But Douglas Luiz levelled for the home side midway through the second half and the game looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw until McTominay's 86th-minute winner.

Neville was unhappy as goalkeeper Andre Onana kept hold of the ball in an attempt to invite pressure and exploit the spaces, a tactic adopted by both teams.

"It just drives me crazy," Neville said on Sky Sports. And when Villa moved forward and the goalkeeper shifted the ball to his defenders, the former right-back added: "That’s better."

Later, Neville complained again as the two teams appeared content to delay instead of going in search of a winning goal.

With the scores at 1-1, he said: "There's a bit of a lull in the stadium, the odd spark we have seen but it's at both ends.

"Both teams just happy to waste time, it just does my head in. I can’t get used to it."

United went on to win the game thanks to McTominay's header and Erik ten Hag's side move to within five points of fifth-placed Villa after 24 rounds of matches.

