It's time we take our cup form into the league - Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has called on his charges to replicate their goalscoring form from this season’s cup games in the league matches as they look to chase down log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto giants have only score 15 goals in 18 league games this season while racking up an impressive 14 goals across nine games in various cup competition.

Their most recent win came in the Nedbank Cup this past weekend as they beat Maritzburg United 3-1, blowing the Team of Choice away in the second half with goals from Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule.

The Pirates coach admits he is unsure what the difference has been between the league and cup games, but urges his side to try to replicate those goalscoring performances in the league.

'We need goals in the league because we do well in the Caf games and in the Nedbank Cup [in terms of scoring many goals]. It is time we take our cup form to the league,' said the Pirates coach.

'I don’t know what the difference is but as a coach you always want top performance in every game. Maybe it is because the cup games are a once-off thing and there’s pressure to win such games.'

Pirates are in league action again on Tuesday afternoon as they face Bloemfontein Celtic at the Orlando Stadium.