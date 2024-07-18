Liverpool in talks with elite midfield star to become Arne Slot's first signing: report

By
published

Liverpool manager Arne Slot can add serious experience to his midfield this summer ahead of his first season

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot of Feyenoord Rotterdam looks on prior to the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles at Feyenoord Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
(Image credit: NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is yet to make a signing. But the club are now in talks with a top midfielder, over an eye-catching move.

Last summer was a big one in the Reds' engine room. Club captain Jordan Henderson was moved on to Saudi Arabia along with Fabinho, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo stepped into the breach. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 