Liverpool in talks with elite midfield star to become Arne Slot's first signing: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is yet to make a signing. But the club are now in talks with a top midfielder, over an eye-catching move.

Last summer was a big one in the Reds' engine room. Club captain Jordan Henderson was moved on to Saudi Arabia along with Fabinho, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo stepped into the breach.

But Slot may not be done with reshaping the midfield. With the Dutchman demanding different things of his midfielders than Klopp, a world-renowned star could be about to arrive.

Dominik Szoboszlai was one of four midfield signings last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Football Italia claims that Adrien Rabiot is to engage in talks over a move to Anfield. He is also wanted by Manchester United.

The French superstar featured for Didier Deschamps at Euro 2024. Rabiot was consistently selected ahead of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, with France's exit against eventual champions Spain seeing him preferred to Antoine Griezmann.

“It is believed he is looking for €9 million per season wages, which will be difficult to come by in Serie A, but perhaps easier in the Premier League,” the report claims. Rabiot is represented by his mother, Veronique.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is one that doesn't feel particularly pressing for the Reds. Along with the four midfielders signed last summer, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo all featured in central midfield last season, too.

Adrien Rabiot is linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old is a market opportunity. It seems more likely that he moves to a club undertaking a bigger rebuild than Liverpool, such as Manchester United or Newcastle, who will use his ‘free agent’ status as a loophole to circumvent financial regulations.

Rabiot is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt. He is officially without a club after his Juventus contract expired last month.

