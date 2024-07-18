Liverpool in for 'league's fastest player of all time': report

Liverpool are moving to bring in a superstar signing, who could break speed records in the Premier League.

Arne Slot is yet to make a significant signing as Reds boss. The Dutchman has inherited a strong squad that put up a title fight under Jurgen Klopp – and it's not expected that he'll make too many changes.

But though Liverpool already have one pace merchant up front in Darwin Nunez, speed is one area that the side could improve. It seems as Slot is targeting another pacy player, as a deal looks to be in the works.

Darwin Nunez is arguably Liverpool's quickest player (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that Liverpool are looking at a plethora of Bundesliga stars, as Slot aims to strengthen his side. One in particular who would add speed, is Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi has recently added fuel to the fire over an exit from Borussia Dortmund, telling Ruhr Nachrichten. “I’m wearing a Dortmund shirt, and I’m very happy to be wearing a Dortmund shirt. But there are no guarantees in life.”

Adeyemi is a phenomenally quick talent, who was named “the league's fastest player of all time” by the Bundesliga. Able to operate on either wing or up front, he would add not just depth to the side but the ability to stretch defences, with Trent Alexander-Arnold able to provide long passes in behind for him to latch onto.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be an exciting deal for Liverpool – but it's not one that we could see happening. Another pacy forward could well see the Reds develop into more of a transitional side, with Slot wanting more possession.

Adeyemi is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Nunez, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the options in Slot's frontline. It seems likely that one or more will likely have to leave before another arrives.

Adeyami is worth €28 million. His contract runs until 2027.

