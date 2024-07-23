Liverpool star hints at club's shock transfer plan

Liverpool have had their transfer plans inadvertently revealed by one of their own players.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, though any deal will rely on the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's contract is due to expire next summer, but the offer or signing of a new deal doesn't look imminent at this moment in time.

With Salah now 32, Liverpool could look to cash in on their star forward and, if they do, Reds midfielder Wataru Endo has confirmed the club's plans to replace him with his Japan national team team-mate Kubo.

"They’re [Liverpool] looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo," Endo told ABEMA Sports Time, via AnythingLFC.

Liverpool have a tough decision to make this summer. Not only is Salah's contract up in 12 months' time, but so are Virgil van Dijk's and Trent Alexander-Arnold's, too.

New manager Arne Slot would obviously prefer to not lose the trio before he's even managed to get his feet under the table but, conversely, the Reds hierarchy might prefer to cash in on them for fear of losing them for free in less than a year. Funds would be freed up for Slot to make signings more suited to his style of play as well, suggesting there's a real possibility for Endo's comments to come true.

Kubo is on the radar of Liverpool, according to Endo (Image credit: Getty Images)

An exciting talent, Kubo could be well-suited to settling in at Anfield. The 23-year-old is a key figure at Real Sociedad, using his abundant dribbling skills from the right wing to both set up and score goals himself.

Valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, Real Sociedad are expected to demand considerably more for the Japanese winger. His contract expires in 2029, while his talent and age suggests he is only going to get better in the coming seasons.

In FourFourTwo's view, Kubo would be a great addition to the Liverpool squad, while it certainly seems more of a possibility with Endo's recent comments. It does, however, depend on the future of Salah, with a hefty transfer fee required for the Reds to part ways with their star man.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

