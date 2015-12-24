Iturbe never part of Flores' Watford plans

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores says Roma forward Juan Iturbe was never a target for the Premier League side during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Vicarage Road ahead of the window opening on January 2 after struggling to make an impact in Serie A this season.

Talks of a loan move with a view to a permanent switch emerged after Iturbe bid farewell to the Roma faithful last week, but his destination remains unclear, with Bournemouth also said to be in the running.

However, Flores has insisted Watford were never in contention to sign the Argentine, claiming Iturbe was never a name on his list of targets.

"We decided the names of the players we want, he [Iturbe] is not in our plans," said the Spaniard.

"We have other names, if we can get them for Watford in January it would be perfect.

"If not we will continue with the players we have."

Iturbe joined Roma from Verona in 2014. He played for Porto from 2010 to 2013, joining the Portuguese giants from his first club Cerro Porteno in his native Argentina.