Ivan Toney set to return for Brentford against Manchester United

Ivan Toney could return for Brentford’s Premier League match against Manchester United after Covid-19.

The Bees’ top scorer is due out of isolation in time for the match but his fitness must be assessed, while winger Sergi Canos is back from suspension.

However, defender Ethan Pinnock is expected to miss out again due to the virus.

Manchester United will need to assess centre-back Victor Lindelof and deal with any potential Covid-19 fall-out before heading south.

The Swedish defender was replaced in the second half of Saturday’s win over Norwich after he complained of breathing problems but was deemed “OK” by interim manager Ralf Rangnick post-match. A day later and the Red Devils were hit by a small number of positive Covid-19 lateral flow tests in the squad.

Raphael Varane (hamstring), Paul Pogba (thigh) and Anthony Martial (knee) were set to miss the trip to London anyway while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani need to be assessed.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Jansson, Sorensen, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Toney, Canos.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Heaton, De Gea, Kovar, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Mengi, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Van de Beek, Mejbri, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho, Amad, Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.