I've watched my World Cup goal 100 times – Trippier

Tottenham and England full-back Kieran Trippier has admitted to watching his stunning World Cup free-kick "about 100 times".

Trippier curled a set-piece past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to give England the lead in their World Cup semi-final, though the Three Lions went on to lose 2-1 after extra time.

As England prepare for Saturday's Nations League opener against Spain before facing Switzerland in a friendly three days later, Trippier told reporters: "I'm not going to lie to you I've watched it back about 100 times.

"Obviously I enjoyed that moment but even now it still hurts that we got beat. But I did watch it back about 100 times I'm not going to lie to you."

Trippier has established himself for club and country thanks to his consistent performances on the right flank but asked about the possibility of being dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate, the 27-year-old replied: "Obviously all the boys are doing well here and for their clubs, so that's the manager's decision, if I play or don't play.

"Every opportunity on the playing field I try and do my best 100 per cent to show the manager that I want to play and just keep improving but it's the manager's decision at the end of the day on who he selects.

"So if I don't play I'm not going to be disappointed, I'll help my team-mates, but I'll be training as hard as I can to make sure I am picked."