Ivory Coast to be 'very cautious' against Greece

The African nation are on the verge of qualifying for the tournament's knockout stage for the first time, knowing that victory over Greece on Tuesday will secure their progress from Group C.

Even a draw could prove to be enough, depending on Japan's result against group leaders Colombia, but Lamouchi will be leaving nothing to chance.

"We're one of the teams that tries to score. We have to reach a certain balance, so we have a very compact team, but Greece are very good," he said.

"We have to be very cautious. We have to attack and keep our rearguard."

When asked how closely he will be monitoring the match between Japan and Colombia, Lamouchi added: "We will follow it, obviously.

"I think the best thing would be not to make any plans. If things go well, if we start well and win this match, we will be in the match of 16.

"We've come here not just to participate in this World Cup, but to make it to the knockout phase.

"It will be hard. It's very rare for Greece to lose two matches in a row and for us it will be decisive."