Iwobi emergence a source of pride at Arsenal - Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Alex Iwobi's recent rise to prominence is down to his mentality and will be a source of pride for the club's academy staff.

The 19-year-old winger, who made his Arsenal debut in October, produced a lively performance in the 3-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Barcelona in midweek, before scoring his first goal at senior level in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton.

Henry was thoroughly impressed with Iwobi's performances and has hailed the versatile attacker's professionalism.

"Watching Iwobi against Barcelona on Wednesday will have been a source of immense pride and joy for academy head Andries Jonkers and all the coaching staff who have worked with him over the years," Henry wrote in his weekly column for The Sun.

"Alex wasn't scared against the best team in the world in the Nou Camp. He was brave on the ball, calm in and around the penalty area and justified all the work invested in him by the academy.

"He is the perfect example of how a kid has to behave to make it to the top. He works hard, he listens and he is always on time.

"He has blossomed since breaking into the seniors and his goal and brilliant display against Everton on Saturday underlined his potential."