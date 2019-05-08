Izzy Christiansen left out of England squad for Women’s World Cup

Izzy Christiansen has not been included in Phil Neville’s England squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France.

The Lyon midfielder suffered a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 win over Japan at the SheBelieves Cup in early March and subsequently underwent surgery.

The 27-year-old was aiming to be fit to feature at the World Cup, which starts on June 7, but her name was missing from the 23-player squad announced by the Football Association on Wednesday.

We've been here before. But this time it's different.#BeReady // #Lionessespic.twitter.com/a0W9alJEwT

— Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 8, 2019

Forward Fran Kirby returns after missing the friendlies against Canada on April 5 and Spain four days later due to a knee problem.

Captain Steph Houghton and goalkeeper Carly Telford, who withdrew ahead of the second of those games because of a groin issue and concussion respectively, are also back.

Chelsea pair Kirby and Telford and Manchester City’s Houghton have all played for their clubs since then.

WHEN YOU GET THAT CALL…. WORLD CUP HERE I COME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 LETS GO #Lionesses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7IicjQfnRX

— Carly Telford (@carlytelford1) May 8, 2019

Others not to have made the squad are Orlando Pride forward Chioma Ubogagu and Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

Boss Neville said: “This is a significant moment in our World Cup campaign and I want to congratulate all of the players in our squad.

“I must also thank those who just missed out for all of their efforts. We would not be in this position without them, they have played a big part in our World Cup journey and I know they will be our biggest supporters this summer.

We dreamed it, and now we’ve done it😢 Can’t wait for this summer in France with the @Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 I’m so grateful to be a part of this team 🦁 🦁 🦁 #BeReadypic.twitter.com/q7lxL5MDwh

— Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) May 8, 2019

“Picking a squad is never easy but I believe in this group and I know they will be ready to help us perform at our very best at the finals.

“We know what we are capable of achieving and are determined to do all we can to be successful. We keep saying it but the hard work starts now and we are going to give it everything we have to make the nation proud.”

The members of the squad were announced one by one on the Lionesses Twitter feed on Wednesday via a series of videos featuring famous faces, starting with Houghton’s inclusion being confirmed by FA president Prince William.

Not a bad way of finding out your off to another @FIFAWWC … WOW! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/zyzLtv8I4U

— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) May 8, 2019

The announcement for her club-mate Nikita Parris, the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year, was made by former England skipper David Beckham, and for PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Georgia Stanway, another City player, it was Raheem Sterling who did the honours.

Actress Emma Watson, presenter James Corden plus singers Ellie Goulding and Olly Murs also made announcements.

Parris and Stanway are among 11 players involved who will be taking part in their maiden World Cup.

A photo posted by on

The other 12 were part of the England squad that came third at the last World Cup, in Canada in 2015, under Neville’s predecessor Mark Sampson. Two of that group, Karen Carney and Jill Scott, will be at a World Cup for a fourth time in France.

England are in Group D alongside Scotland, who they face in their opener on June 9, Argentina and Japan.

They have two more warm-up games prior to that, against Denmark at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium on May 25 and New Zealand at Brighton’s Amex Stadium a week later.

After winning the invitational SheBelieves Cup for the first time in March, England subsequently lost to Canada 1-0, then beat Spain 2-1.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham).