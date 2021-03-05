Jack Cork a doubt for Arsenal clash as Burnley’s injury list grows

Jack Cork could add to Burnley’s injury worries for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

The midfielder played with a hamstring problem in the midweek draw with Leicester and must be assessed along with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, who are being nursed back to full fitness.

Striker Ashley Barnes, however, remains out.

Arsenal will be hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe available.

The attacking midfielder suffered a muscular injury in the 3-1 win at Leicester but manager Mikel Arteta does not believe it was a serious problem.

The Gunners have no other fitness concerns as the likes of Bukayo Saka and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang push for recalls having been dropped to the bench last time out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Pieters, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brady, Berg Gudmundsson, Stephens, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.