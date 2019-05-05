This is how much it will cost Tottenham to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish has a £60m buyout clause in his contract, report the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed another superb season in the Championship, scoring six goals and six assists to help his boyhood club seal a play-off place.

Grealish has hinted that he could leave Villa Park if Dean Smith’s side fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham attempted to sign him last summer and could launch another bid at the end of the campaign.

However, the north Londoners may have to part with £60m to land their man after Villa inserted a buyout clause in their captain’s contract to avoid losing him on the cheap.

The West Midlanders also offered Grealish a huge pay rise last summer to convince him to stay put for at least another season.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday to leave them just four points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

READ MORE

Was sacking Darren Moore really a mistake? Why West Brom’s unpopular decision looks to have paid off

The £60 million sixth-choice forward: what's happened to Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City?