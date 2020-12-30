Jack Harrison insists Leeds will not change their style for anyone

Jack Harrison has vowed Leeds will not change their style for anyone after they thumped West Brom.

The winger, on loan from Manchester City, scored in Tuesday’s 5-0 hammering of the Baggies.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa’s style has been questioned this season, especially after a 6-2 defeat at Manchester United this month, but Harrison believes it is working for them.

“It’s about continuing our style of play,” he said, with Leeds 11th in the Premier League. “We don’t have to change for anyone, or for any reason.

“As long as we play like that we know it works for him. We have all the trust in the manager, when he tells us to do something, we do it.

“It worked for us (on Tuesday). I think we’ve built some strong foundations for ourselves going forward.

“We just have to keep taking it game by game and not get complacent. We want to try and get as many points as we can.”

Romaine Sawyers’ own goal – after his backpass rolled into an empty net – gave Leeds the opener.

Ezgjan Alioski, Harrison and Rodrigo made it 4-0 before half-time and Raphael Raphinha wrapped up the victory from the edge of the box with 18 minutes left.

“We knew in the final third we had to be a bit more clinical and try to finish our chances,” Harrison told the club’s official site.

“All of the goals were great finishes. After playing a tough match against Burnley, we wanted to come out and dominate the game and I think that’s what we did.”

It was the second time in three games Albion had conceded five at home after a 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

They remain second bottom – five points from safety – and boss Sam Allardyce rounded on his side.

He said: “It’s difficult for me to get them fitter when we have so many games. If I do they will probably injure themselves because they would have to play a game after doing extra fitness work.

“What they have to do is get stronger in their mind. The mind can make you do many things. It can make you run faster.

“I’m sure if I pointed a gun at their head and said ‘I’m going to shoot you’ they would run as fast as they needed to.

“They have to get that type of determination inside them and, when they are tired, say ‘I’m not tired, I am going to run again, I am going to keep going’. Hopefully that will help.

“It seems it’s hard getting a result at home but OK getting a result at Manchester City and Liverpool. We’ve got to change that.”