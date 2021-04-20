Jack Ross looking forward to Hibernian playing on improved Easter Road pitch

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is looking forward to playing on an improved Easter Road pitch after six consecutive games on the road.

Hibs return to their home surface on Wednesday – when they take on Livingston – for the first time since a 2-0 defeat by Motherwell on February 27.

That was a fourth loss in seven home matches for Hibs but Ross is hopeful that some remedial work on the pitch can help his side produce their best football.

Three of Hibernian’s last four Scottish Premiership games will be at home and they also host Motherwell in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

“We probably would have liked our home form to be stronger this season,” Ross said. “Our away form has been really, really good.

“But equally we have still managed to perform well at times, although we would have liked to have been more consistent in those home games.

“We have had a good break, if you like, from Easter Road which has allowed the pitch to improve a little bit, because that was troubling for us in terms of the condition of the playing surface.

“But it has had some work on it over the last two months since we were last there. So we are looking forward to playing on an improved surface over these remaining home games, which hopefully should help us.”