Jack Ross praises Hibernian’s character after comeback cup win over Alloa

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross praised his side’s character after they came from behind to beat Alloa 2-1 in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

Peter Grant’s Scottish Championship part-timers played some good football in the first half and led at the break through Paul Hanlon’s own goal.

But Hibs dominated after Kyle Magennis and Stevie Mallan came on and the latter provided two deliveries which were ultimately finished by Christian Doidge.

After progressing against his former club following an 82nd-minute winner, Ross said: ”I knew how difficult a game this would be because there are five or six players here I signed and I have watched Alloa this season and I know how Peter is trying to get them to play, and they are a good side.

“And obviously when you go behind it makes it that little bit more difficult because they have something to protect.

“We had to show a lot of character. We could easily have folded in terms of losing faith in us creating and scoring but we eventually ground them down.”

Ross added: “You always want games to be comfortable but it’s not always like that and this win is just as big as any of the times we have been really fluid.

“That’s 24 competitive matches with just four losses, which is a great record and the group deserve great credit for that.”

Grant felt his team deserved more from the game.

“It was a missed opportunity and that is not being disrespectful to Hibs,” the Alloa boss said.

“The only disappointment was our final ball at times.

“It says a lot that we are disappointed and not just content with the performance.”