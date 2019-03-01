Pellegrini refuses to rule out Wilshere for the rest of the season

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has refused to rule Jack Wilshere out of his plans this season.

There are fears that former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere’s campaign could be over as he continues to battle ankle problems.

The injury-hit 27-year-old has made just one brief substitute appearance since September and there is still no comeback in sight.

However, when asked if he could confirm where Wilshere would be out for the season, Pellegrini said: “No, because I’m not a doctor.

“We must wait for Jack when he comes back and see how he feels. Those are all rumours, we cannot confirm 100 per cent.

“He’s just been resting for a couple of months so it will not be easy for him to recover his best shape as a player, but the important thing for me is that he must feel that he is OK, and has no pain in his ankle.

“After that, we will see what happens with him.”

Striker Marko Arnautovic will be back in the squad for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday evening.

The Austrian was due to start at Manchester City in midweek but withdrew through illness and missed the 1-0 defeat.

With Andy Carroll, Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez all fit, Pellegrini has plenty of options in attack as West Ham look for only their second win in seven league matches.

“We have had less than 72 hours to prepare. We made some changes against City to have some players fresh for Newcastle,” he added.

“The problem is not when you have too many players, it’s when you don’t.

“We have four strikers fit, we have wingers too, and we are prepared for the last part of the season.

“Newcastle have won their last two games at home so they are in a good moment and we know we will have to play a very good game if we are to get the points here.”

West Ham will unveil the Billy Bonds Stand prior to kick-off in honour of the club’s former captain, manager and record appearance maker.