Jackson Longridge back from ban as Livingston face Hibernian

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is available to face Hibernian after serving a suspension in the 1-0 defeat at home to Hearts.

Manager David Martindale has a couple of players who are doubtful after picking up knocks on Sunday but he refused to name them.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are expected to remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden.

Hibernian have an unchanged squad for the visit to West Lothian.

Kyle Magennis is still no closer to a return from a groin problem.

Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after injury lay-offs.