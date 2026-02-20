Friday Football Quiz, episode 103: Can you get 20 correct answers?
We can't wait… for the weekend to begin
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Let's get going, shall we?
FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 102
It's the latest edition of the Friday Football Quiz, the only way we know how to kickstart a weekend, with 20 questions that delve deep into the beautiful game: if you've never been here before, hello, welcome and we hope you've brought your thinking caps along.
This is kind of a tradition in these parts, and we're not going to enforce a time limit on you with this – good luck!
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
How did you do? If you're not too scarred from some of those teasers, we've got even more quiz action for you, powered by Kwizly – so strap in for Women's Super League scorers, countries from across the continent and UEFA competition fundamentals.
We begin in England, as we ask if you can name every WSL Golden Boot winner, before we venture across the channel: can you name every UEFA nation? No Only Connect-level ball knowledge required for that one, as it's a geographical challenge as much as anything.
Speaking of, can you name every country to have had a club in the Champions League? Yeah, you'll probably get Europe's top five leagues, but let's dig beneath the surface. And on the subject of the UCL, we'd love for you to name every player with over 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions. That's right: it includes Europa and Conference.
Finally, let's put the kettle on and take on a staple in these parts: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40 this week features clues on accessories, associations and Asian heroes. Remember that you can get more quizzes sent straight to your inbox with our daily newsletter and that you can get involved when you sign up to The Club, with leaderboards, hints and much, much more.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Joseph is a current News Associates trainee studying for his NCTJ qualification after graduating from Durham University with a Physics degree. He spends his free time watching any sport he can find on TV and explaining how his degree is applicable to sports journalism to his family. Joseph supports Arsenal and has years of past FourFourTwo magazines storage, but has written on over 20 sports for publications such as The Mirror, LondonWorld, and Yahoo.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.