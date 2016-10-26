Jacob leaves Marseille amid rumours of Zubizarreta appointment

Marseille have confirmed sporting director Gunter Jacob has left the club amid rumours Andoni Zubizarreta may soon be appointed to the role.

President Jacques-Henri Eyraud had previously confirmed the former Barcelona sporting director has met with Marseille's new head coach Rudi Garcia.

"Rudi Garcia and Andoni Zubizarreta met, but we will see about the sporting director later – this was Rudi's week," Eyraud told Telefoot.

A brief statement released by Marseille on Wednesday confirmed Jacob is no longer working in the job, but Zubizarreta was not mentioned.

"Marseille thank Gunter Jacob for his involvement in the club," the statement read.

Zubizarreta left Barcelona in January 2015 after more than four years at the club, with Marseille moving swiftly to appoint Garcia as Franck Passi's successor following a takeover by American businessman Frank McCourt.