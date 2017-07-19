Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal

Eldin Jakupovic has penned a three-year deal with Leicester City, becoming the latest player to join Hull City's post-relegation exodus.

A fee believed to be in the region of £2million was enough to take Jakupovic to the King Power Stadium, where he will provide back-up to Kasper Schmeichel after Ron-Robert Zieler left Leicester to join Bundesliga returnees Stuttgart.

"I'm very excited to be a part of something special here and I can't wait for the first game," Jakupovic told the club's official website.

"I knew from the beginning that it will be difficult for myself because Kasper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

"I'm going to fight and I'm here to push. A healthy competition is always good and that's only a positive thing. For sure, I'll wait for my chance but I am here and I'm very excited."

"I'm delighted to be here."

Jakupovic is the second player to leave the KCOM Stadium for Leicester after Harry Maguire joined the 2016 Premier League champions, while Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies and Josh Tymon have also departed the Tigers, who were shorn of five loan players at the back end of last season.

Andy Robertson is expected to complete a move to Liverpool and Ahmed Elmohamady is in talks with former Hull boss Steve Bruce at Aston Villa.