Jamaica v Canada: Reggae Boyz ready to run

Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer has warned his side they will need to put in the hard yards to cope with a physically fit Canada outfit in Saturday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash.

The Reggae Boyz started their Group B campaign with a fine 2-2 draw against Costa Rica, with Garath McCleary and Jobi McAnuff both on the scoresheet.

Jamaica have no time to reflect on a job well done, though, as just three days later they play Canada in Houston.

Schafer's men will start as favourites for the contest given they are ranked 27 places above Canada in the FIFA World Rankings.

However, the experienced German coach issued a note of caution to his team.

"We have to make a good recovery," he said. "Canada are very fit, everybody can run for 100 minutes.

"The ball must run. We have good players, we've better football players, now we have to be the better team, we have to play intelligent.

"It was a good start, Costa Rica are not a small team. Costa Rica were one of the top teams at the World Cup. I'm happy for the point, but I want to win."

Group B remains wide open after the first round of matches, with tournament co-hosts Canada starting their campaign with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador.

It should have been better for Benito Floro's men, but Orlando City striker Cyle Larin blazed over the crossbar with the goal gaping having rounded the goalkeeper.

"I've never missed like that before, but it happens," Larin said.

"I just [have to] think about the next game and just watch over the video again and see what I could do better and just go back to practice and just try to finish every chance.

"When I get to the game, [I have to] make sure I finish it."