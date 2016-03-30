James: I need to feel support

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez says he needs to feel the support of those around him in order to get the best out of himself after leading Colombia to wins over Bolivia and Ecuador in their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

The 24-year-old has received considerable criticism in 2015-16 after failing to replicate his form from last season and is no longer an undisputed starter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Colombia legend Faustino Asprilla recently blamed a lack of affection for James at Madrid as a reason for his ailing performances and the attacking midfielder admitted he feels more support when wearing the jersey of the national team.

"It is so much easier when you are actually playing and feel the support of everyone around you," James told reporters when asked about his strong performances for Colombia.

"I would have liked to score, but I am very happy about how these two games went."

James has netted six goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season.