James: I want to play more but Zidane calls the shots

James Rodriguez has reiterated he wants to be playing much more for Real Madrid, though he insists his relationship with head coach Zinedine Zidane is respectful.



Despite initially settling in well at the Santiago Bernabeu following his reported €80million move from Monaco in July 2014, the Colombia international has fallen badly out of favour.



There have been constant reports claiming a breakdown in James' relationship with Zidane since the former World Cup winner's appointment in January, as the Frenchman continues to prefer other options.



So far this season James has made just four appearances in LaLiga, only two of which were from the start, but he is quick to dismiss suggestions he is on poor terms with Zidane despite his frustration over playing time.



"I want to play more," he told RCN. "But hey, there's someone [Zidane] who commands all and it is he who says who plays who does not play.

"He takes decisions and he calls the shots. You have to respect all that."



On reports of his rocky relationship with Zidane, James added: "It is not how everyone says.

"It is a relationship that is fit between a player and a coach.



"I'm in a club where everyone wants to win and you are always needed to play well. It is the biggest [club] worldwide - that is Real Madrid."