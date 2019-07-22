"I haven’t heard anything" – James Milner's Liverpool future in doubt as contract talks fail to materialise

The midfielder is in the final year of his deal at Anfield and has held preliminary talks with the club hierarchy over an extension.

However, things remain at a standstill and the 33-year-old is in the dark over his long-term future with the Reds.

“As it stands, last year we spoke to the club and asked them if they wanted to do something and they said not at that time,” Milner told the Liverpool Echo.

“We haven’t heard anything since, so that’s where we're at.”

Jurgen Klopp said last week that Milner would always have a place at the club while he remains manager, but that vow is yet to develop into anything concrete.

“It’s obviously nice,” said the England international.

“All I can do is concentrate on my football and do what I can.

“But in terms of where I am with my contract, that’s what has happened up until now and I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

Now read...

TRANSFERS Is there any point of handing in a transfer request? FourFourTwo investigates

SCREAMERS 10 incredible goals wasted in meaningless friendlies