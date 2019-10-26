Liverpool midfielder James Milner says he feels as fit as ever despite "stick" from Virgil van Dijk

James Milner says he still has plenty left to give as he prepares to enter the final eight months of his Liverpool contract.

The former Manchester City midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the season unless he agrees a new deal with the Reds.

Milner turns 34 in January and said earlier this week that he hopes his future will be resolved “sooner rather than later”.

And the former England international insists he feels as fit as ever, despite being on the receiving end of Virgil van Dijk’s jibes about his age.

“To be honest I feel fine, I feel the same,” he told talkSPORT. “I’m waiting for that day when we do a session and I feel it a bit harder than the boys.

“It’s always nice when I’m asking the young lads if I’m finding a hard session tough and they’re agreeing with me. I don’t know, they might be doing that just to make me feel better!

“Virgil gives me plenty of stick – that’s what one of the celebrations last season was about [his ‘old man’ celebration after scoring against Cardiff back in April].

“He’s always joking. When there’s Premiership Years or a game in black and white on the TV in the treatment room, he’ll say, ‘Milly, what number are you?’

“It’s good fun, but I feel really good at the moment. I feel no different to how I have been. I’ll keep working hard, keep pushing and keep contributing as long as I can.

“I’ve always tried to look after myself as well as I can in the gym and with eating and drinking. I’ve never touched alcohol. I don’t have anything against it but early on I made that decision.”

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent winning record at Anfield this season when Tottenham travel to Merseyside on Sunday.

