James named in Real Madrid squad to face PSG

Rafael Benitez has confirmed James Rodriguez is in the matchday squad to face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Colombia interntional star has been struggling with a thigh problem and has yet to make an appearance in the Champions League so far this season.

Benitez is wary of throwing James straight back into the starting line-up but he is ready to name the World Cup 2014 top-scorer in the squad for the visit of the French champions.

"James Rodriguez is in the list, he's better. That doesn't mean he is going to play - he's lacking match rhythm," Benitez said on Monday.

There is worse news concerning Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, however, with Benitez ruling both attacking stars out of the match.

"Benzema is on schedule, but he, Bale and [Alvaro] Arbeloa are lacking the confidence for a game like this," the Madrid boss added.

"[Mateo] Kovacic is great. He's available, he trained as normal.

"When everyone is available, we'll have to say who will play and who won't. But football is a day-to-day thing.

"The team is doing well but I am convinced that they will improve. I want to see the best team when we are competing for titles."

Madrid and PSG drew 0-0 in their previous meeting at the Parc des Princes on October 21.