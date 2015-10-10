James talks down Benitez, Ramos rift

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has played down suggestions Sergio Ramos has fallen out with head coach Rafa Benitez.

The Madrid coach publicly criticised Ramos for giving away a penalty in the 1-1 La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, prompting the centre-back to question Benitez's second-half substitutions in return.

James has subsequently claimed there is no tension between the two and is adamant the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu is a pleasant one.

"I don't know what happened between Ramos and Benitez," the Colombia international was quoted as saying by Marca.

"All I can say is that there is always a good atmosphere at the club."

James is recovering from a thigh injury, but he is hopeful he will soon be ready to make his comeback.

"The recovery is going well," he added.

"I don't know if I'll be available for the next game, though. I'm still a little way off."

The 24-year-old has made just two appearances for Madrid so far this term due to his fitness problems, scoring twice in the process.