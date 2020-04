James thanks Madrid after Bayern move

Bayern Munich recruit James Rodriguez thanked Real Madrid for "three wonderful years" after leaving the Spanish and European champions.

James swapped Madrid for Bundesliga giants Bayern on a two-year loan deal after falling down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old was unable to cement a regular position in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI – left out of Madrid's Champions League final squad altogether.

However, James – who has the option of a permanent transfer to Bayern after reuniting with former head coach Carlo Ancelotti – had nothing but praise for Madrid's supporters.

"Dear Madridistas, I am grateful for all the good moments we have shared in three wonderful years," James on Instagram on Tuesday as he published a video.

"I'm happy to have been able to wear this shirt, which I always wore with a lot of pride, and I can only say thank you for all the love, I will take with me the best experiences. Thanks for everything!"

Colombia international James scored 36 goals and provided 41 assists in 111 competitive appearances for Madrid following his arrival in 2014.