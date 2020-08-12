Jamie Shackleton continues long affiliation with Leeds

Jamie Shackleton has signed a new four-year contract with Premier League newcomers Leeds.

The 20-year-old former academy prospect, who joined the club at the age of seven, made his senior debut for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in August 2018.

Shackleton, who has played at right-back and in midfield, played 22 times for Leeds as they clinched a return to the top flight for the first time in 16 years by winning the Sky Bet Championship.

He scored in the final two matches of the season, his maiden strike coming for the club at Derby before he notched again at home to Charlton.

Buzzing to sign a new contract with @leedsunited 💛💙 Can’t wait to get going again and for the new season to begin pic.twitter.com/GsNO3BKWRp— Jamie Shackleton (@jamieshackk) August 12, 2020

Shackleton admits Premier League promotion is yet to sink in but is itching for his chance to play at the top level.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have another four years at this club,” Shackleton told the club website.

“I’ve been at this club forever really in terms of my life, so to have another four years is fantastic.

“I’ve racked up a few appearances coming off the bench and with a few starts, but I hadn’t had the goal and to get that ticked off away at Derby was a pretty special moment.

“Promotion to the Premier League still hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until we get onto the pitch in the first game at Elland Road and I’m sure it will be amazing.”