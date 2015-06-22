Janmaat wants St James' Park fortress

Daryl Janmaat wants Newcastle United to turn St James' Park into a fortress as they eye an upturn in fortunes following a tumultuous 2014-15 campaign.

Netherlands right-back Janmaat signed for Newcastle in July last year but, despite impressing individually, was thrown into a battle against the drop.

Newcastle plummeted down the table under John Carver following Alan Pardew's decision to leave his post as manager and take over at Crystal Palace in January.

Survival was secured at a raucous St James' Park with a 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day, although Carver was not kept on as head coach as Steve McClaren was appointed on a three-year-deal that can be extended to eight.

The Tyneside club won just seven of 19 home games last term and Janmaat told Newcastle's official website: "We have to give the fans more excitement and more wins next season.

"They were brilliant [on the final day against West Ham]. Before I signed, I heard all about the supporters and the noise inside the stadium - and on that day I got to really experience it.

"We have to make St. James' Park a place that is not nice for opponents to come. It is such a fantastic stadium but by winning more games at home the atmosphere will get better and that will help everybody.

"There are lots of things already in place for this club to be a big one in the Premier League again. That is why I am so happy that we managed to stay up. Now, this season we have a chance to push on and have a much better season.

"I have enjoyed playing in the Premier League.

"This is where I want to be and signing for Newcastle was definitely the right decision.

"I have learnt a lot over the past year, I have played almost every game in the league and have really enjoyed it. I believe in myself and knew I could play over here and at this level, so it wasn't a surprise.

"I have great drive and knew I could be a good extra weapon on the right-hand side for Newcastle, but next season I want to improve and become an even better player. If I can do that, then I believe Newcastle can have a good season as well."