Janssen closing in on Tottenham move

AZ striker Vincent Janssen is on the verge of completing his transfer to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has long been linked with a move to White Hart Lane and a deal believed to be in the region of €20million (£17m) is close to being agreed.

Janssen, who scored 31 goals in all competitions for AZ last season, told Algemeen Dagblad: "I am happy that it is almost a done deal now.

"It is not 100 per cent official yet, but I am no longer training with AZ. The clubs are really close to reaching an agreement. I am waiting for the call to confirm a deal is in place now. AZ and I can both be happy with this deal.

"A lot has happened in recent weeks and I am happy that it is almost done now. I wanted Spurs right from the start. I like the Premier League and Mauricio Pochettino's plans with me are quite similar to what John van den Brom told me when I joined AZ a year ago.

"Tottenham are a beautiful club with a brilliant new stadium and a lot of potential. Everybody would have made the same decision had they been in my shoes."

Janssen will face stiff competition from Harry Kane for a starting berth at Spurs, but the Dutchman is adamant he does not fear the England international.

"People can say what they want, but I do not fear Kane - or anyone else," Janssen added.

"Kane is a great striker, but we will see how things pan out. I think we are quite complementary. I can learn a lot from him. "